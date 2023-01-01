Museum of Contemporary History of Slovenia

This museum, housed in the 18th-century Cekin Mansion (Grad Cekinov), traces the history of Slovenia in the 20th century through multimedia and artefacts. Note the contrast between the sober earnestness of the communist-era rooms and the exuberant, logo-mad commercialism of the industrial exhibits. The sections focusing on Ljubljana under occupation during WWII are very effective. The gloriously baroque Ceremonial Hall (Viteška Dvorana) on the 1st floor is how the whole mansion once looked. Cutting-edge special exhibits too.