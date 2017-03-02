Welcome to Lake Bohinj
Many visitors to Slovenia say they’ve never seen a more beautiful lake than Bled…that is, until they’ve seen Lake Bohinj, just 26km to the southwest. We’ll refrain from weighing in on the Bled versus Bohinj debate other than to say we see their point.
Admittedly, Bohinj lacks Bled’s glamour, but it’s less crowded and in many ways more authentic. It’s an ideal summer holiday destination. People come primarily to chill out or to swim in the crystal-clear, blue-green water, with leisurely cycling and walking trails to occupy them. There are lots of outdoor pursuits like kayaking, hiking and horseback riding if you’ve got the energy, and the charming villages to the lake’s northeast, remarkably, have remained faithful to traditional occupations like dairy herding and farming.