Labrador Nature Reserve

Combining forest trails rich in birdlife and a beachfront park, Labrador Park is also scattered with evocative British war relics, only rediscovered in the 1980s. Look out for old gun emplacements mounted on moss-covered concrete casements, as well as for the remains of the entrance to the old fort that once stood guard on this hill. The reserve's hilly terrain sweeps down to the shore, where expansive lawns, shade and the sound of lapping waves invite a lazy picnic.