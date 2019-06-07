Cody Yim / 500px

Universal Studios Singapore

Sentosa Island

Universal Studios is the top draw at Resorts World. Shops, shows, restaurants, rides and roller coasters are all neatly packaged into fantasy-world themes based on blockbuster Hollywood films. Top attractions include Transformers: The Ride, a next-generation thrill ride deploying 3D animation, and Battlestar Galactica: Human vs Cylon, the world's tallest duelling roller coasters. Opening times are subject to slight variations across the year, so always check the website before heading in.

If you're visiting at the weekend, or during Singaporean school holidays, consider purchasing an express pass (from S$40) as it will let you join the fast lane once for each participating ride.

