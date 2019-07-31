Serbia's oldest national park, Fruška Gora is an 80km stretch of rolling hills where cloistered life has endured since monasteries were built between the 15th and 18th centuries to safeguard Serbian culture from the Turks. Of the 35 original monasteries, 16 remain and they're open to visitors. Fruška Gora is also famous for its small but select wineries; grapes were first planted here in AD 3 by the Romans.

Almost 100 million years ago, Fruška Gora was an island in the Pannonian Sea; its highest peak is Crveni Čot (539m). Today its forests make for pleasant hikes and off-road bike rides. The region is dotted with photogenic villages – none more so than baroque-style Sremski Karlovci, the gateway to the park.