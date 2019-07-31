Founded in the early 16th century, Krušedol is an iconic Orthodox monastery, so much so that it's engraved on the 5RSD coin. Despite the large-scale…
Fruška Gora National Park
Serbia's oldest national park, Fruška Gora is an 80km stretch of rolling hills where cloistered life has endured since monasteries were built between the 15th and 18th centuries to safeguard Serbian culture from the Turks. Of the 35 original monasteries, 16 remain and they're open to visitors. Fruška Gora is also famous for its small but select wineries; grapes were first planted here in AD 3 by the Romans.
Almost 100 million years ago, Fruška Gora was an island in the Pannonian Sea; its highest peak is Crveni Čot (539m). Today its forests make for pleasant hikes and off-road bike rides. The region is dotted with photogenic villages – none more so than baroque-style Sremski Karlovci, the gateway to the park.
Explore Fruška Gora National Park
- KKrušedol Monastery
Founded in the early 16th century, Krušedol is an iconic Orthodox monastery, so much so that it's engraved on the 5RSD coin. Despite the large-scale…
- NNovo Hopovo Monastery
This serene and welcoming monastery dates from the 15th century. As with the Orthodox cathedral in Sremski Karlovci, the iconostasis is the work of Serbia…
- VVelika Remeta Monastery
Early records suggest this tranquil monastery was built around the mid-1500s, though legend has it that it was founded by King Dragutin Nemanjić (1276…
See
