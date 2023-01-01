Residence of Princess Ljubica

This preserved Oriental-style residence was built between 1829 and 1831 for the wife of Prince Miloš and houses a permanent collection of 19th-century Belgrade interiors on the 1st and 2nd floors, while the basement hosts events and temporary exhibitions.

You can take coffee 'with the princess' (400RSD, in Serbian) each Friday at 5pm and Saturday at 11am as she leads you through privileged 19th-century life in an hour-long performance; to see it in English (700RSD), contact the museum in advance.