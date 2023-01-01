Orthodox Cathedral

Dedicated to Archangel Michael, this cathedral was constructed between 1837 and 1841 on the site of an earlier 18th-century church; it’s opposite the Museum of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Built mainly in classicist style, it has a baroque tower and an impressive Romanticist iconostasis. Inside the crypt are the tombs of Prince Miloš and his son Prince Mihailo, while great 19th-century Serbian scholars Vuk Stefanović Karadžić and Dositej Obradović are buried in the church’s graveyard.