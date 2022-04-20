The Jacobite Steam Train, hauled by a former LNER K1 or LMS Class 5MT locomotive, travels the scenic two-hour run between Fort William and Mallaig…
West Highlands
This region extends from the bleak blanket-bog of the Moor of Rannoch to the west coast beyond Glen Coe and Fort William, and includes the southern reaches of the Great Glen. The scenery is grand throughout, with high, rocky mountains rising above wild glens. Great expanses of moor alternate with lochs and patches of commercial forest. Fort William, at the inner end of Loch Linnhe, is the only sizeable town in the area.
Since 2007 the region has been promoted as Lochaber Geopark (www.lochabergeopark.org.uk), an area of outstanding geology and scenery.
- JJacobite Steam Train
The Jacobite Steam Train, hauled by a former LNER K1 or LMS Class 5MT locomotive, travels the scenic two-hour run between Fort William and Mallaig…
- LLoch Morar
A minor road from Morar village, 2.5 miles south of Mallaig, leads to scenic 11-mile-long Loch Morar, which, at 310m, is the deepest body of water in the…
- AArdnamurchan Lighthouse
The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' –…
- AArdnamurchan Natural History & Visitor Centre
This fascinating centre – midway between Salen and Kilchoan – was originally devised by a wildlife photographer and tries to bring you face to face with…
- LLand, Sea & Islands Visitor Centre
This centre in Arisaig village houses exhibits on the cultural and natural history of the region. A small but fascinating exhibition explains the part…
- CCamusdarach Beach
Fans of the movie Local Hero still make pilgrimages to Camusdarach Beach, just south of Morar, which starred in the film as Ben’s beach. To find it, look…
- WWest Highland Museum
This small but fascinating museum is packed with all manner of Highland memorabilia. Look out for the secret portrait of Bonnie Prince Charlie – after the…
- CCommando Memorial
The Commandos were an elite unit of the British armed forces, formed in 1940 to carry out raids behind enemy lines in German-occupied Europe. In 1942, a…
- GGlenfinnan Station Museum
This fascinating little museum records the epic tale of building the West Highland railway line. The famous 21-arch Glenfinnan viaduct, just east of the…
