An Iodhlann is a historical and genealogical library and archive, where some of the tens of thousands of descendants of Tiree emigrants come to trace their ancestry. The centre stages summer exhibitions on island life and history. Check the website for winter opening times as it varies by volunteer availability.
An Iodhlann
Oban, Mull & Tiree
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.63 MILES
Iona's ancient but heavily reconstructed abbey is the spiritual heart of the island. The spectacular nave, dominated by Romanesque and early Gothic vaults…
27.18 MILES
The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' –…
25.95 MILES
A long, single-track road leads north for 4 miles from Tobermory to majestic Glengorm Castle, with views across the sea to Ardnamurchan, Rum and the Outer…
21.22 MILES
Run with enthusiasm and vision, this place just back from Calgary beach is an excellent art space, and also has great self-catering accommodation. On-site…
29.55 MILES
Mull Museum, which records the history of the island, is a good place to go on a rainy day. There are interesting exhibits on crofting, and on the…
25.8 MILES
Fleeces from the Hebridean sheep on this farm are woven into fine woollen products using venerable looms, which you can see at work in the old cowshed…
Hebridean Whale & Dolphin Trust
29.51 MILES
This place has displays, videos and interactive exhibits on whale and dolphin biology and ecology, and is a great place for kids to learn about sea…
29.39 MILES
This bijou distillery was established in 1798. It doesn't always open on winter weekends; phone ahead to check or book. There are two whisky lines here:…
Nearby Oban, Mull & Tiree attractions
1. Skerryvore Lighthouse Museum
4.82 MILES
The picturesque harbour and hamlet of Hynish, near Tiree's southern tip, was built in the 19th century to house workers and supplies for the construction…
13.67 MILES
This community arts centre was a flagship project for Coll island and opened in 2012. It's become an important community hub. Drop by to see what's on…
19.63 MILES
Iona's ancient but heavily reconstructed abbey is the spiritual heart of the island. The spectacular nave, dominated by Romanesque and early Gothic vaults…
19.66 MILES
This place covers the history of Iona, crofting and lighthouses; there's also a craft shop and a cafe serving delicious home baking.
20.83 MILES
Mull’s best (and busiest) silver-sand beach, flanked by cliffs and with views out to Coll and Tiree, is about 12 miles west of Tobermory. And yes – this…
21.22 MILES
Run with enthusiasm and vision, this place just back from Calgary beach is an excellent art space, and also has great self-catering accommodation. On-site…
24.5 MILES
The curious and cheerful Old Byre brings Mull’s heritage and natural history to life through a series of tableaux and half-hour film shows. The prize for…
25.06 MILES
Sheila's Cottage, a short walk north of the Ulva ferry landing, is a reconstruction of a traditional thatched crofter's cottage, with displays about the…