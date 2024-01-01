This place covers the history of Iona, crofting and lighthouses; there's also a craft shop and a cafe serving delicious home baking.
Iona Heritage Centre
Oban, Mull & Tiree
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.23 MILES
Iona's ancient but heavily reconstructed abbey is the spiritual heart of the island. The spectacular nave, dominated by Romanesque and early Gothic vaults…
22.29 MILES
If the tide is right, don't miss walking across the half-mile of cockleshell-strewn sand linking Colonsay to smaller Oronsay. Here you can explore the…
29.65 MILES
The ancestral seat of the Maclean clan enjoys a spectacular position on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Sound of Mull. Originally built in the 13th…
28.8 MILES
On the west coast of Seil island is the pretty conservation village of Ellenabeich, with its whitewashed cottages. It was built to house workers at the…
28.07 MILES
The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' –…
22.67 MILES
A long, single-track road leads north for 4 miles from Tobermory to majestic Glengorm Castle, with views across the sea to Ardnamurchan, Rum and the Outer…
17.98 MILES
Run with enthusiasm and vision, this place just back from Calgary beach is an excellent art space, and also has great self-catering accommodation. On-site…
23.72 MILES
Mull Museum, which records the history of the island, is a good place to go on a rainy day. There are interesting exhibits on crofting, and on the…
Nearby Oban, Mull & Tiree attractions
0.23 MILES
Iona's ancient but heavily reconstructed abbey is the spiritual heart of the island. The spectacular nave, dominated by Romanesque and early Gothic vaults…
6.23 MILES
Fleeces from the Hebridean sheep on this farm are woven into fine woollen products using venerable looms, which you can see at work in the old cowshed…
3. Ross of Mull Historical Centre
6.4 MILES
The little village of Bunessan is home to the Ross of Mull Historical Centre, a cottage museum by a ruined mill that houses displays on local history,…
13.85 MILES
Sheila's Cottage, a short walk north of the Ulva ferry landing, is a reconstruction of a traditional thatched crofter's cottage, with displays about the…
17.58 MILES
Mull’s best (and busiest) silver-sand beach, flanked by cliffs and with views out to Coll and Tiree, is about 12 miles west of Tobermory. And yes – this…
17.98 MILES
Run with enthusiasm and vision, this place just back from Calgary beach is an excellent art space, and also has great self-catering accommodation. On-site…
18.41 MILES
Situated at Colonsay House, 1.5 miles north of Scalasaig, these gardens are tucked in an unexpected fold of the landscape and are famous for their…
18.74 MILES
The curious and cheerful Old Byre brings Mull’s heritage and natural history to life through a series of tableaux and half-hour film shows. The prize for…