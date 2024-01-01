Iona Heritage Centre

Oban, Mull & Tiree

This place covers the history of Iona, crofting and lighthouses; there's also a craft shop and a cafe serving delicious home baking.

Nearby Oban, Mull & Tiree attractions

1. Iona Abbey

0.23 MILES

Iona's ancient but heavily reconstructed abbey is the spiritual heart of the island. The spectacular nave, dominated by Romanesque and early Gothic vaults…

2. Ardalanish Weavers

6.23 MILES

Fleeces from the Hebridean sheep on this farm are woven into fine woollen products using venerable looms, which you can see at work in the old cowshed…

3. Ross of Mull Historical Centre

6.4 MILES

The little village of Bunessan is home to the Ross of Mull Historical Centre, a cottage museum by a ruined mill that houses displays on local history,…

4. Sheila's Cottage

13.85 MILES

Sheila's Cottage, a short walk north of the Ulva ferry landing, is a reconstruction of a traditional thatched crofter's cottage, with displays about the…

5. Calgary Beach

17.58 MILES

Mull’s best (and busiest) silver-sand beach, flanked by cliffs and with views out to Coll and Tiree, is about 12 miles west of Tobermory. And yes – this…

6. Calgary Art in Nature

17.98 MILES

Run with enthusiasm and vision, this place just back from Calgary beach is an excellent art space, and also has great self-catering accommodation. On-site…

7. Colonsay House Gardens

18.41 MILES

Situated at Colonsay House, 1.5 miles north of Scalasaig, these gardens are tucked in an unexpected fold of the landscape and are famous for their…

8. Old Byre Heritage Centre

18.74 MILES

The curious and cheerful Old Byre brings Mull’s heritage and natural history to life through a series of tableaux and half-hour film shows. The prize for…