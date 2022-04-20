A pleasant 1-mile stroll north along the coast road leads to Dunollie Castle, built by the MacDougalls of Lorn in the 13th century and unsuccessfully…
Oban
Oban, the main gateway to many of the Hebridean islands, is a waterfront town on a delightful bay, with sweeping views to Kerrera and Mull. It's peaceful in winter, but in summer the town centre is jammed with traffic and crowded with holidaymakers and travellers headed for the archipelago. But the setting is still lovely, and Oban's brilliant seafood restaurants are marvellous places to be as the sun sets over the bay. There's a real magic to the location.
Explore Oban
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Oban.
See
Dunollie Castle
A pleasant 1-mile stroll north along the coast road leads to Dunollie Castle, built by the MacDougalls of Lorn in the 13th century and unsuccessfully…
See
Oban Distillery
This handsome distillery has been in operation since 1794. The standard guided tour leaves regularly (worth booking) and includes a dram, a take-home…
See
McCaig’s Tower
Crowning the hill above town is this Colosseum-like Victorian folly, commissioned in 1890 by local worthy John Stuart McCaig, with the philanthropic…
See
Oban War & Peace Museum
Military buffs will enjoy the little Oban War and Peace Museum, which chronicles Oban’s role in WWII as a base for Catalina seaplanes and as a marshalling…
See
Pulpit Hill
An excellent viewpoint to the south of Oban Bay; the footpath to the summit starts by Maridon B&B on Dunuaran Rd.
