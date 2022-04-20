Craig Easton

North & West Coast

Quintessential Highland country such as this, with breathtaking emptiness, a wild, fragile beauty and single-track roads, is a rarity on the modern, crowded, highly urbanised island of Britain. You could get lost up here for weeks – and that still wouldn’t be enough time.

Carving its way from Thurso to Glencoul, the north and northwest coastline is a feast of deep inlets, forgotten beaches and surging peninsulas. Within the rugged confines, the interior is home to vast, empty spaces, enormous lochs and some of Scotland’s highest peaks.

Whether in blazing sunshine or murky greyness, the character of the land is totally unique and constantly changing – for that window of time in which you can glimpse it, you'll capture an exclusive snapshot of this ancient area in your mind. Park the car and gaze. This northernmost slab of the Highlands is the stuff of coastal-drive dreams.

Explore North & West Coast

  • N

    Northwest Highlands Geopark

    As you head south from Durness, heather gradually gives way to a rockier landscape of Lewisian gneiss pockmarked with hundreds of small lochans. This is…

  • I

    Inverewe Garden

    Six miles north of Gairloch, this splendid place is a welcome splash of colour on this otherwise bleak coast. The climate here is warmed by the Gulf…

  • Eilean Donan Castle

    Photogenically sited at the entrance to Loch Duich, Eilean Donan is one of Scotland’s most evocative castles and must now be represented in millions of…

  • F

    Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre

    On the platform at Forsinard railway station is the RSPB's Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre, an exhibition dedicated to the neighbouring nature reserve…

  • F

    Falls of Measach

    Just west of the junction of the A835 and A832, 2 miles south of Braemore, a car park gives access to the Falls of Measach, which spill 45m into…

  • E

    Eas a’Chual Aluinn

    Five miles southeast of Kylesku, in wild, remote country, lies 213m-high Eas a’Chual Aluinn, Britain’s highest waterfall. You can hike to the top of the…

  • S

    Smoo Cave

    A mile east of the centre of Durness is a path down to Smoo Cave. From the vast main chamber, you can head through to a smaller flooded cavern where a…

  • G

    Gairloch Heritage Museum

    This museum has interesting displays on life in the West Highlands from Pictish times to the present, including locally built fishing boats and a faithful…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North & West Coast.

