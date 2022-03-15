Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Coast

In both landscape and character, the east coast is where the real barrenness of the Highlands begins to unfold. A gentle splendour and a sense of escapism mark the route along the twisting A9, as it heads north for the last of Scotland’s far-flung, mainland population outposts. With only a few exceptions the tourism frenzy is left behind once the road traverses Cromarty Firth and snakes its way along wild and pristine coastline.

While the interior is dominated by the vast and mournful Sutherland mountain range, along the coast great heather-covered hills heave themselves out of the wild North Sea. Rolling farmland drops suddenly into the icy waters, and small, historic towns are moored precariously on the coast’s edge.

Explore East Coast

  • D

    Dunrobin Castle

    Magnificent Dunrobin Castle, a mile past Golspie, is the Highlands' largest house. Although it dates to 1275, most of what you see was built in French…

  • T

    Tarbat Discovery Centre

    This intriguing museum has some excellent carved Pictish stones. When ‘crop circles’ appeared in aerial photos some years ago, the foundations of an Iron…

  • D

    Dornoch Cathedral

    Consecrated in the 13th century, beautiful Dornoch Cathedral, one of the Highlands' loveliest churches, is an elegant Gothic edifice with an interior…

  • F

    Falls of Shin

    Four miles south of Lairg, the picturesque Falls of Shin provide one of the best places in the Highlands to see salmon leaping on their way upstream to…

  • S

    Spa Pavilion & Upper Pump Room

    In Strathpeffer's heyday, the Pavilion was the social centre and venue for dances, lectures and concerts. These days it's a renovated performing-arts…

  • T

    Timespan

    In the heart of Helmsdale, this heritage centre has an impressive display covering local history, including a Pictish stone, the Clearances, the fishing…

  • G

    Glenmorangie

    Located on Tain’s northern outskirts, Glenmorangie (emphasis on the second syllable) produces a fine lightish malt, subjected to a number of different…

  • T

    Tain Through Time

    Set in the grounds of St Duthus Church is Tain Through Time, an entertaining heritage centre with a colourful and educational display on St Duthac, King…

  • H

    Highland Museum of Childhood

    Strathpeffer's former train station houses a wide range of social-history displays about childhood and also has activities for children, including a…

