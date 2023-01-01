McLean Museum & Art Gallery

In the historic centre of Greenock, this was closed for refurbishment at the time of research and due to reopen in 2019. There's quite an extensive collection, with displays charting the history of steam power and Clyde shipping. The art gallery has some fine pieces, and several canvases give you an idea of just how busy Greenock's harbour once was. There's also a pictorial history of Greenock through the ages, displays from China, Japan and Egypt, and a natural history section.