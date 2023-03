The town's main attraction is a multimedia exhibition describing Viking influence in Scotland until its demise at the Battle of Largs in 1263. It's got a slightly downbeat municipal feel these days, but tours with staff in Viking outfits run every hour; ring ahead to check, though. It also has a swimming pool, soft play area and leisure centre. It’s on the waterfront road; you can’t miss it, as it’s the only place with a longship outside.