Though not as architecturally distinguished as its sister Charlotte Sq, at the opposite end of George St, St Andrew Sq is dominated by the fluted column of the Melville Monument, commemorating Henry Dundas, 1st Viscount Melville (1742–1811). Popular restaurants line the south side, while the east side is dominated by 2018's Edinburgh Grand luxury-apartments development. On summer afternoons the garden in the middle fills with lunching office workers who sip coffee from the square's espresso bar.