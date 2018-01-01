Welcome to Oban, Mull & Tiree

The Victorian harbour town of Oban is a pretty town in its own right, with an excellent seafood scene, and is also a major gateway to the Hebrides. The big island drawcard is Mull, whose majestic scenery, birdlife and pretty capital Tobermory are complemented by the enchanting holy island of Iona just offshore. But there are other islands that really merit exploration: the strange rock formations of uninhabited Staffa, the walking on Kerrera, the intriguing slate-quarrying communities of Seil, the peace of Coll and the glorious windswept beaches of Tiree.