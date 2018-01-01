Welcome to Fife
St Andrews and The Villages of Fife Day Trip from Edinburgh
We begin our coach tour from Edinburgh by stopping off at South Queensferry for stunning views and photo opportunities of the exemplary Forth Rail Bridge before we cross the Firth of Forth and head into the ‘Kingdom of Fife’. We travel through the ancient fishing and mining villages of Fife such as St. Monans and Pittenween, before stopping at Anstruther for a short break off the coach. We continue on from here to the village of Crail where you can still see the massive impact that fishing has on the communities in the area.Here we make our way to St. Andrews for around lunch time where the day is very much your own. You have approximately 3 hours to explore this beautiful medieval town which is commonly known as the ‘home of golf’. You may explore the ‘old course’, visit the ruins of the Castle and Cathedral, walk along the harbour or even take a wee visit to the beach. You will have time for lunch, possibly at one of the locations that Prince William courted his wife, Kate Middleton, before taking in the wealth of activity that Scotland’s largest University brings to this small town.As we make our return to Edinburgh, you travel through the Lomond Hills and pass by Loch Leven, where Mary Queen of Scots’ was imprisoned. Once again we cross the Firth of Forth before returning to your departure point where your 8 hour tour ends.
Forth Bridges Bus and Boat Tour
Make your own way to St Andrew Square in the heart of Edinburgh, and then hop aboard your tour bus and ride west to South Queensferry. Along the way, enjoy views of Princes Street, a bustling shopping street located in the gridded district of Edinburgh New Town that was built during the 18th and 19th centuries. Note how the area, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, retains much of the original neoclassical and Georgian architecture.On arrival in South Queensferry, board the Forth Belle at Hawes Pier and set off on a 1.25-hour cruise around the Firth of Forth, an estuary of Scotland’s River Forth. Choose a seat on deck or in the warm inside lounge and listen to audio commentary of the sights along the way. Perhaps indulge in a beverage and a light snack from the onboard bar (own expense).Admire panoramas of the Edinburgh skyline and the coastline of the Kingdom of Fife, and view a series of three bridges, each a modern marvel in its time. The Forth Road Bridge, a suspension bridge constructed in 1964, connects West Lothian to Fife. Next to the suspension bridge stands the Forth Rail Bridge, a cantilever bridge built in 1890 that stretches an impressive 8,296 feet (2,528 meters) in length. Then, observe the ongoing construction of the sleek, white Queensferry Crossing, which promises to be the longest cable-supported bridge in the world, boasting three towers. The boat makes a stop at Inchcolm Island, home to a medieval abbey on verdant gardens and two lovely beaches. If you wish, disembark here and spend approximately 1.5 hours exploring the grounds (landing fee own expense).During your cruise, observe a variety of marine wildlife including seals, porpoises and seabirds. Take advantage of the onboard binoculars and telescope to catch sightings of the dolphins that occasionally frolic in the Firth of Forth, and to spot puffins, black-and-white birds with rounded bodies and bright orange beaks.Following your cruise, arrive back to Hawes Pier and board your return bus from South Queensferry to St Andrew Square, where your tour concludes.
Day Trip to St Andrews Dunfermline and the Fife Coast in a Private Minibus from Edinburgh
Leaving Edinburgh we travel north to South Queensferry. The town is named after the 11th century QueenMargaret who dedicated her life to the people, and particularly the church, earning her the name ‘Saint Margaret.’From South Queensferry we drive over the Forth Road Bridge, giving us a spectacular view of one of Scotland’s greatest man-made landmarks – the Forth Rail Bridge. At over a mile and a half long, the bridge was until recently the longest Cantilever bridge in the world. Once over the bridge, we enter into the Kingdom of Fife.We now head towards one of Scotland’s ancient Capitals, Dunfermline. Here we visit the ancient ruins of Dunfermline Abbey, the burial place of (amongst others) ‘St Margaret,’ her husband King Malcolm Canmore and King Robert ‘The’ Bruce. Central Fife was very poor until the discovery of coal, while the towns and villages along its coastline were rich from all the trade across the North sea, causing King James VI to describe the area as a ‘Beggar’s mantle fringed with gold’. The golden fringe he referred to was the East Neuk, Fife’s easternmost stretch of coastline and home to a string of picturesque villages, each with its own distinctive character and charm. One of these is Lower Largo and best known as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the real-life Robinson Crusoe. Our next stop in the little fishing village of Anstruther, where you can check out its old cobbled streets, take a walk along the seafront to the harbour or try the award winning ‘best fish & chips in Britain’.From Anstruther we continue north to the medieval town of St Andrews. St Andrew is the patron Saint of Scotland, and legend has it that some of his bones were washed up on the Fife coast. The shrine became a place of worship for Christian pilgrims from far and wide and the town developed into the religious capital of Scotland, complete with the largest cathedral in Scotland. Founded in 1160, the cathedral was devastated by fire and later by religious reformers but the ruins provide a fascinating insight into what it once must have been like.Today St Andrews attracts another type of pilgrim, as the home of golf and the Mecca for all golfers – the ‘Old Course’. The course was founded in 1754. And we don’t forget St Andrews University, which is the oldest of the four ancient universities of Scotland and the third oldest university in the English-speaking world (following Oxford and Cambridge). St Andrews was founded between 1410 and 1413, when the Avignon Antipope Benedict XIII issued a papal bull to a small founding group of Augustinian clergy. Also dating from this period is the once mighty castle perched on its rocky headland overhanging the sea. We have around 2.5 hours to explore this amazing little town.
St Andrews, Falkland and Kingsbarns Whisky Distillery Tour from Edinburgh
Your day begins in the core of Edinburgh’s old town. From our central departure point we’ll take you through Edinburgh: you’ll gain insight into our capital city’s past before heading towards the Forth Road Bridge to take photographs of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. We’ll then cross over the engineering masterpiece into the Kingdom of Fife. We’ll stop in the pretty fishing villages of Crail and Anstruther, before visiting Scotland’s newest distillery, Kingsbarns. The tour here provides a great introduction to whisky and to the distillery (own expense). You’ll have a chance to test your sense of smell against some whisky aromas and then taste some whisky for yourself! For those who don’t fancy a dram there is a lovely tea-room and gift shop here to visit or you can take a stroll to the nearby Cambo Gardens (own expense). Next we’ll head to St Andrews; your driver-guide will give you an introduction to this fantastic coastal resort, pointing out the beaches, golf course, castle, cathedral and other highlights of the town. Then you’ll have ample time to explore for yourself. We’ll then return to Edinburgh via the stunning Falkland Palace and Gardens (own expense), home to the oldest tennis courts in the world! This partially restored Renaissance palace, once home of many Scottish Kings, is the perfect place finish your afternoon in Fife.
St Andrews Day Trip from Edinburgh
Leave Edinburgh and travel northwest to South Queensferry for a photo stop underneath the imposing Forth Bridge, one of Scotland’s most impressive man-made landmarks. A feat of innovative 19th-century engineering, the bridge was designed to support two railway tracks some 150 feet (46 meters) above the Firth of Forth estuary.Cross the water and travel further north into the region known as the Kingdom of Fife, an area where peaceful countryside is etched alongside stretches of sandy coastline and fishing villages. We then make a stop in the picturesque town of Falkland, used in the filming of Outlander.After roughly two hours on the road, arrive in St Andrews, the capital of Fife and a city at the forefront of Scottish history. Home to Scotland’s oldest university – where Prince William famously studied and met Kate Middleton – the city is also known for its golfing associations and statuesque architecture. Hear of St Andrews’ prestige as a world-class golfing destination and get tips from your guide for all the must-see sights. Whilst in St. Andrews you will have a chance to join a free guided walking tour conducted by your tour guideHop off your coach and spend the afternoon at leisure, perhaps visiting the ruins of St Andrews Castle or strolling around the city’s Greek Orthodox cathedral. If the weather is good, scout out one of the glorious city beaches such as West Sands, or amble around the magnificent St Andrews Botanic Gardens. All entrance fees and meals are at your own expense. Meet your guide at a prearranged time and, after trying a locally made ice cream (own expense), return to your coach for the journey south. Your day trip then finishes with a drop-off in central Edinburgh.
St Andrews and The Kingdom of Fife Day Tour from Edinburgh
Departing Edinburgh the tour will journey to South Queensferry to view the magnificent Forth Road and Rail Bridge where we can enjoy a photo stop and take time to enjoy these impressive structures.Once the tour crosses the Forth Road Bridge we are in The Kingdom of Fife where we enjoy a stop at Dunfermline Abbey where the tomb of Robert the Bruce lies. We continue in Fife, traveling past the beautiful East Coast and through charming villages. At our next stop in Anstruther you will have the opportunity to try the best fish and chips in Scotland. Our highlight of the day will be the time we have to enjoy in St Andrews, the home of golf, filled with history and beautiful coastline scenery.You could spend time at the beach, the golf museum or St Andrews University where Prince William met Kate Middleton. With approximately 2 hours in St Andrews you can enjoy this beautiful and historic town. Our final stop of the day is to stretch your legs and take some photos of the beautiful village of Falkland, nestled between the two Lomond Hills in the Howe of Fife. Fans of "Outlander" will recognise Falkland as the Stand in for Inverness where Claire and Frank honeymoon. Includes several shops and locations from the programme including the fountain Jamie stands at and stares in Claire’s window Your journey back to Edinburgh will let you enjoy scenic Fife.