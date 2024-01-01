Campbeltown Museum & Memorial Garden

Southern Highlands & Islands

This museum in the noble library building has a few interesting archaeological artefacts from various periods of history, and canvases by William McTaggart among others. The Memorial Garden in the inner courtyard commemorates Linda McCartney, who is represented by a somewhat spooky statue.

