Campbeltown Museum & Memorial Garden

This museum in the noble library building has a few interesting archaeological artefacts from various periods of history, and canvases by William McTaggart among others. The Memorial Garden in the inner courtyard commemorates Linda McCartney, who is represented by a somewhat spooky statue.
0.22 MILES
Situated in a former church, this heritage centre explores local social history through photographs, documents and artefacts covering whisky, mining and…
2.27 MILES
A very unusual sight awaits in this cave on the southern side of Davaar island, at the mouth of Campbeltown Loch. On the wall of the cave is an eerie…
10.53 MILES
Set in a former piggery on the Torrisdale Castle estate, this new distillery on the eastern side of Kintyre has been turning heads in the spirit world,…
11.14 MILES
A narrow winding road, 15 miles long, leads south from Campbeltown to the Mull of Kintyre, passing good sandy beaches near Southend. This remote headland…
13.92 MILES
On the western side of Arran island is Machrie Moor Stone Circle, a pleasant 1.2-mile stroll from the parking area on the coastal road, or an extended…
14.17 MILES
Still under construction when we last passed by, this new malt-whisky distillery will open to visitors in 2019. Run by the same folk who operate the…