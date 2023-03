Near Brodick Castle is this popular shop and visitor centre where you can purchase any number of scented items and watch the production line at work (it runs Monday to Thursday). There's also Soapworks (£6.50; 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm) where kids (and adults…) can experiment with making their own soaps, combining colours and moulds to make weird and wonderful creations. There's a similar candle-dipping workshop (£3 for two candles).