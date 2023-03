Just off Lamlash, this island is owned by the Samye Ling Tibetan Centre and used as a retreat, but day visits are allowed. A tide-dependent ferry zips across from Lamlash. No dogs, bikes, alcohol or fires are allowed on Holy Island. A good walk to the top of the hill (314m) takes two or three hours return. You can stay at the Holy Island Centre for World Peace & Health. Prices include full (vegetarian) board.