Brodick Castle

This elegant castle 2 miles north of Brodick evolved from 13th-century origins into a stately home and hunting lodge for the Dukes of Hamilton. You enter via the hunting gallery, wallpapered with deer heads. The rest of the interior is characterised by fabulous 19th-century wooden furniture and an array of horses 'n' hounds paintings. Helpful guides and laminated sheets – the kids' ones are more entertaining – add info. At last visit it was closed for renovations, due to reopen in spring 2019.

The extensive grounds, now a country park with various trails among the rhododendrons, justify the steep entry fee.