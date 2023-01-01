Arran is one of several islands that claim the cave where Robert the Bruce had his famous arachnid encounter: the story goes that watching a persistent spider finally manage to swing itself to its goal gave him heart to continue the independence struggle. This seaside grotto can be reached from Blackwaterfoot (6 miles) or on a 3-mile circuit from a car park on the road north of town. Take a torch to spot early Christian carvings and typical Pictish symbols within it.

Rock arches and the circles of Bronze Age dwellings are other notable sights on the path. This walk can easily be extended to the Machrie Moor Stone Circle.