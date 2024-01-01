Alyth Museum

Lowland Perthshire & Kinross

LoginSave

If you’re looking to escape the rain, the displays on Alyth's agricultural history in this little museum offer a fine way to pass an hour or so.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Scone Palace, traditional place of coronation for Scottish kings, Scone, Perth and Kinross, Scotland, United Kingdom, Europe

    Scone Palace

    16 MILES

    'So thanks to all at once and to each one, whom we invite to see us crowned at Scone.' This line from Macbeth indicates the importance of Scone …

  • Dundee, Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom, Europe

    Discovery Point

    15.27 MILES

    The three masts of Captain Robert Falcon Scott's famous polar expedition vessel the RRS Discovery provide a historic counterpoint to the modern…

  • View of the new V&A Museum at Discovery Point in Dundee, Tayside, Scotland, United Kingdom.

    V&A Dundee

    15.27 MILES

    The centrepiece of Dundee's revitalised waterfront is this stunning building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Opened in late 2018, it houses an…

  • Blair Castle

    Blair Castle

    26.03 MILES

    One of the most popular tourist attractions in Scotland, magnificent Blair Castle – and its surrounding estates – is the seat of the Duke of Atholl, head…

  • Innerpeffray Library

    Innerpeffray Library

    28.49 MILES

    Scotland’s oldest lending library (founded in 1680) houses a huge collection of rare, interesting and ancient books, some of them 500 years old. If you…

  • Verdant Works

    Verdant Works

    14.62 MILES

    One of the fi­nest industrial museums in Europe, the Verdant Works explores the history of Dundee's jute industry. Housed in a restored jute mill,…

  • Scottish Crannog Centre

    Scottish Crannog Centre

    29.65 MILES

    Less than a mile south of Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay is the fascinating Scottish Crannog Centre, perched on stilts above the loch. Crannogs –…

  • Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre

    Pitlochry Dam Visitor Centre

    20.11 MILES

    Opened in 2017, this architecturally stunning visitor centre is perched above the dam on the River Tummel, and houses an exhibition that details the…

View more attractions

Nearby Lowland Perthshire & Kinross attractions

1. Meigle Museum

3.6 MILES

Tiny Meigle Museum has 26 beautiful carved Pictish stones dating from the 7th to the 9th centuries, all found in the local area. Motifs range from…

2. Glamis Castle

8.71 MILES

Looking every inch the Scottish Baronial castle, with its roofline sprouting a forest of pointed turrets and battlements, Glamis Castle claims to be the…

3. Bon Scott Statue

9.24 MILES

Bon Scott (1946–80), the former lead singer of rock band AC/DC, grew up in Kirriemuir. His local origins are celebrated in the annual Bonfest rock…

4. Gateway to the Glens Museum

9.28 MILES

The old Town House opposite the Peter Pan statue dates from 1604 and houses the Gateway to the Glens Museum, a useful introduction to local history,…

5. JM Barrie's Birthplace

9.4 MILES

This is Kirriemuir’s big attraction, a place of pilgrimage for Peter Pan fans from all over the world. The two-storey house where Barrie was born has been…

6. Camera Obscura

9.59 MILES

This 1930s cricket pavilion on the hilltop northeast of the town centre was gifted to the town by famous son JM Barrie, and is now managed by local…

7. Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Centre

13.1 MILES

Loch of the Lowes, 2 miles east of Dunkeld off the A923, has a visitor centre devoted to red squirrels and the majestic osprey. There’s a birdwatching…

8. Beatrix Potter Exhibition & Garden

13.99 MILES

In the middle of Birnam village is the small, leafy Beatrix Potter Garden; the children’s author, who wrote the evergreen story of Peter Rabbit, spent her…