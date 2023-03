A couple of miles beyond Bigton is the largest shell-and-sand tombolo (sand or gravel isthmus) in Britain. Walk across to beautiful, emerald-capped St Ninian’s Isle, where you’ll find the ruins of a 12th-century church where a famous hoard of silver Pictish treasure was found. The treasure is now kept in Edinburgh's Museum of Scotland, with replicas in Lerwick’s Shetland Museum.