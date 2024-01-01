Near Sandwick, Hoswick Visitor Centre has a great collection of old wirelesses (including the daddy of them all – the Murphy type). There are displays on fishing, whaling, weaving and peat casting, as well as nature photos, tourist information, a shop and a cafe. A couple of knitwear shops are alongside.
Hoswick Visitor Centre
Shetland
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.66 MILES
This museum houses an impressive collection of 5000 years’ worth of culture, people and their interaction with this ancient landscape. Comprehensive but…
13.01 MILES
Little Noss, 1.5 miles wide, lies just east of Bressay. High seacliffs harbour over 100,000 pairs of breeding seabirds, while inland heath supports…
9.96 MILES
High on the cliffs at Sumburgh Head, this excellent attraction is set across several buildings. Displays explain about the lighthouse, foghorn and radar…
8.99 MILES
Old and new collide here, with Sumburgh airport right by this picturesque, instructive archaeological site. Various periods of occupation from 2500 BC to…
3.61 MILES
A couple of miles beyond Bigton is the largest shell-and-sand tombolo (sand or gravel isthmus) in Britain. Walk across to beautiful, emerald-capped St…
9.6 MILES
This enthusiastic modern museum by Scalloway Castle has an excellent display on Scalloway life and history, with prehistoric finds, witch-burnings and…
9.68 MILES
During WWII, the Norwegian resistance movement operated the ‘Shetland Bus’ from here. The trips were very successful, carrying agents, wireless operators…
8.42 MILES
This dig brings Shetland’s prehistory vividly to life; it’s a must-see for archaeology buffs, but fun for kids, too. Clued-up guides in Iron Age clothes…
Nearby Shetland attractions
2.56 MILES
On the island of Mousa, off Sandwick, this prehistoric fortified house, dating from some 2000 years ago, is an impressive sight. Rising to 13m, it’s an…
3.61 MILES
A couple of miles beyond Bigton is the largest shell-and-sand tombolo (sand or gravel isthmus) in Britain. Walk across to beautiful, emerald-capped St…
4.6 MILES
This gloriously white sandy beach is backed by dunes and is Shetland's finest strand. Near it, Spiggie loch is an important bird reserve and also draws…
5.86 MILES
At Boddam a side road leads to the Shetland Crofthouse Museum (donations welcomed). The years drop away when you enter and step back into a primitive…
7.3 MILES
South of Boddam, a minor road runs southwest to Quendale. Here you’ll find the small but excellent, restored and fully operational 19th-century Quendale…
8.42 MILES
This dig brings Shetland’s prehistory vividly to life; it’s a must-see for archaeology buffs, but fun for kids, too. Clued-up guides in Iron Age clothes…
8.99 MILES
Old and new collide here, with Sumburgh airport right by this picturesque, instructive archaeological site. Various periods of occupation from 2500 BC to…
9.57 MILES
Scalloway's most prominent landmark is its castle, built around 1600 by Earl Patrick Stewart. The turreted and corbelled tower house is fairly well…