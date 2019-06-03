Shetland Museum

Hay's Dock is the last remaining area of original dock on the Lerwick waterfront and a category B listed building. It now houses the Shetland Museum. Lerwick is the main port and city of the Shetland Islands.

This museum houses an impressive collection of 5000 years’ worth of culture, people and their interaction with this ancient landscape. Comprehensive but never dull, it covers everything from the archipelago’s geology to its fishing industry, via local mythology – find out about scary nyuggles (ghostly horses), or detect trows (fairies). Pictish carvings and replica jewellery are among the finest pieces. The museum also includes a working lighthouse mechanism, a small gallery, a boat-building workshop and an archive for tracing Shetland ancestry.

