Four miles north of Skeld, a side road leads to Sand, where you'll find Da Gairdins i Sand, a brave attempt to create a colourful woodland garden amid the bleak moors of western Shetland. Various environments, including grassland, wildflower meadows, rhododendron walks and wildlife ponds, have been created in the lee of conifer shelter belts. Pick up a leaflet at the entrance for a description of the various walks.