In the village of Balquhidder (ball-whidder), 9 miles north of Callander off the A84, there's a churchyard with – perhaps – Rob Roy's grave. It's an appropriately beautiful spot in a deep, winding glen in big-sky country. The uncompromising later epitaph reads 'MacGregor despite them'. In the church is the 8th-century St Angus' stone, probably a marker to the original tomb of St Angus, an 8th-century monk who built the first church here.