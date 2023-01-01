Al Sharim Beach feels delightfully remote. The beach is literally the desert arriving at the sea, complete with camels who wander freely in the area. The waters are rich in coral, so only swim or snorkel where signs say it is safe to do so. Come prepared as there is no shade or access to amenities for miles and miles. It sits on the coastal road from Haql, 30km to the north.

One of the few signs of civilisation are the coast-guard patrols, so any diving should be done with licensed bodies who have acquired all the necessary paperwork.