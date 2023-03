This is an important site in Islam's prophetic narrative. Around 85 martyred soldiers from the Battle of Uhud lie here in graves surrounded by a tall fence. Uhud was a battle the Muslims lost because a group of archers didn't follow the Prophet's orders and left their post to prematurely claim war spoils. The spot they should have been guarding is known as Archers' Mount and overlooks the graves. A huge mosque and a small market is also part of the site.