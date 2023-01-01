Ottoman Hejaz Railway Station

This beautiful station was part of the extensive Hejaz Railway that brought pilgrims to Medina from as far away as Damascus in Syria. Built on the orders of Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II, it has since been tastefully restored to house several exhibits on Islam. There are also a few original engines in the back worth seeing, though access to them will depend on the receptionist and your skills of persuasion, as they're not part of the official museum experience.