Hejaz Substation & Fort

This is one of the substations located just before the Hejaz Railway terminated at the holy city of Medina. Today this tiny station block and its fort – used by Ottoman soldiers to protect the line – sit on either side of a dirt road along which the track would've run. Both are crumbling examples of early-20th-century Ottoman architecture and the backdrop of desert and mountains offers a glimpse of just how isolated and remote many of the railway's substations were.