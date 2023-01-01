Quba Mosque

This was once the village of Quba, where the Prophet Muhammad and his companions, migrating from Mecca to Medina, stopped in AD 622, and where the Prophet reportedly laid the foundation stone for the world's first mosque. A mosque has stood on this spot ever since. The current building is designed in Mamluk-revival style, with six domes, four minarets and a central courtyard, and dates from 1985. Expect constant streams of visitors, as the mosque is a key part of the prophetic narrative.