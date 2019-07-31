Ithra is a world-class cultural venue like no other in Saudi Arabia. The building resembles a space station, and is home to a cinema, a museum, exhibition…
Eastern Province
The Eastern Province, with its large expat community, is home to some of the Kingdom's most liberal neighbourhoods, especially around the regional capital, Dammam. There is excellent international food here and many high-end hotels. It's also home to Ithra, on the edge of Dammam, the first venue in Saudi Arabia for international performing arts.
Much of this is down to the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), which financed Ithra and employs most of the expats in a region that is the centre of the Kingdom's oil production.
Before the oil, the Eastern Province was known for being the heartland of the country's largest Shiite community and renowned for its ports along the Gulf coast that once connected Arabia to the rest of the world. It is also where the world's largest oasis can be found, near the town of Al Hofuf.
Explore Eastern Province
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Province.
See
Ithra
Ithra is a world-class cultural venue like no other in Saudi Arabia. The building resembles a space station, and is home to a cinema, a museum, exhibition…
See
Al Ain Mosque
One of the prettiest little mosques you are likely to see in Saudi Arabia, this mosque sits at the entrance to a historic Shiite neighbourhood. The mosque…
See
Souq Al Qaisariah
Completely reconstructed to reflect the souq's historic importance as a meeting point at the Hofuf oasis, Souq Al Qaisariah now feels a little bit like…
See
Princes School
This beautiful two-storey square building with neo-Mughal and neo-classical architectural features was opened in 1941 as a school for noble and royal boys…
See
Tarout Castle
This would have been an awesome castle when it was still standing. Fenced off but still visible from the street, only two towers remain of the 16th…
See
Taybeen Museum
Relive your childhood at the privately owned Taybeen Museum. What started as the personal collection of Majid Al Ghamdi has now evolved into a 300-sq…
See
Al Qarah Mountain
At a mere 225m, Al Qarah is more flat-topped hill than mountain. It is easily scrambled up and locals do this to sit and take in the awesome views over…
See
Half-Moon Bay
South of Al Khobar, this area boasts high-end resorts and spas perfect for an indulgent day out. The public areas are not well maintained, but if you’re…
See
Al Khobar Corniche
Jam-packed with families, joggers, cyclists and locals hoping to catch fish, the Gulf-side Al Khobar Corniche makes for a pleasant evening of people…