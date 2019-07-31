The Eastern Province, with its large expat community, is home to some of the Kingdom's most liberal neighbourhoods, especially around the regional capital, Dammam. There is excellent international food here and many high-end hotels. It's also home to Ithra, on the edge of Dammam, the first venue in Saudi Arabia for international performing arts.

Much of this is down to the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), which financed Ithra and employs most of the expats in a region that is the centre of the Kingdom's oil production.

Before the oil, the Eastern Province was known for being the heartland of the country's largest Shiite community and renowned for its ports along the Gulf coast that once connected Arabia to the rest of the world. It is also where the world's largest oasis can be found, near the town of Al Hofuf.