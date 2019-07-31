©Justin Foulkes/Lonely Planet

São Tomé

Ecotourists, listen up: if you want an exotic and affordable trip, then São Tomé island fits the bill, but you have to approach it correctly. By combining the island's two major ecolodges, Mucumbli in the north and Praia Inhame in the south, you can enjoy the best the island has to offer, including jungle hikes, exploring remote beaches, seeing local wildlife, visiting a roça (plantation) or two, and climbing the Pico de São Tomé, all for a very reasonable price. You may also want to splurge on Ilhéu das Rolas, a satellite resort island with exotic twists of its own, including classic tropical beaches. While the capital city of São Tomé seems to monopolise many visitors, it only requires a short visit, as its crumbling colonial buildings all tell the same story: the economic calamity following the collapse of the roças. This is an island where nature offers the best rewards.

  • Cão Grande

    The Great Canine is the poster image of São Tomé, and an awesome sight. An enormous tooth of rock 663m high, it is a hardened column of magma, the remains…

  • Claudio Corallo Chocolate Factory

    Claudio Corallo is both an extraordinary person and a local institution. For over 40 years this native Italian has pursued an overriding passion for…

  • Praia dos Tamarindos

    One of the island's best beaches, a beautiful white crescent facing an emerald sea, with excellent swimming. An easy drive from the capital, it's empty…

  • Praia Bateria

    So perfect it stops you in your tracks, this cute little beach is a scallop of sand wedged between long walls of rock. Swimming here is like being in your…

  • P

    Praia Café

    In the running for island's best beach, Praia Cafė is a short walk from the pier, and should not be missed. A beautiful arc of sand, it also offers…

  • P

    Pico de São Tomé

    This impressive peak soars 2024m above the sea like a great green tooth bleeding mist. You can see it best from the EN-1 as you drive from Neves to Santa…

  • C

    CACAU

    The Casa das Artes, Criação, Ambiente e Utopias (House of the Arts, Creativity, Environment and Utopias) is an ambitious attempt to create a true cultural…

  • M

    Museo do Mar e da Pesca Artesanal

    This charming marine and fishing museum is located in a whitewashed fisherman's shack up on stilts by the water's edge. Created by local marine…

  • I

    Ilhéu de Santana

    This interesting island, which faces Santana Resort, is unique in that a natural tunnel runs straight through the centre of it. Boat trips operated by the…

