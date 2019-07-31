Ecotourists, listen up: if you want an exotic and affordable trip, then São Tomé island fits the bill, but you have to approach it correctly. By combining the island's two major ecolodges, Mucumbli in the north and Praia Inhame in the south, you can enjoy the best the island has to offer, including jungle hikes, exploring remote beaches, seeing local wildlife, visiting a roça (plantation) or two, and climbing the Pico de São Tomé, all for a very reasonable price. You may also want to splurge on Ilhéu das Rolas, a satellite resort island with exotic twists of its own, including classic tropical beaches. While the capital city of São Tomé seems to monopolise many visitors, it only requires a short visit, as its crumbling colonial buildings all tell the same story: the economic calamity following the collapse of the roças. This is an island where nature offers the best rewards.