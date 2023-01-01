Gorgeous Afu-A-Au Falls, also known as Olemoe Falls, are a dream come true on a steamy Samoan day (which is, truthfully, almost every day). Cascading down to a blessedly cool 3m-deep waterhole in a secluded jungle, the falls are spring-fed, meaning swimming is possible even during the dry season. It's only signposted if you're travelling from the east; if you're coming from the west, turn left immediately after crossing the steel bridge. Pay at the fale by the entrance.