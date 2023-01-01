About halfway between the international airport and Apia, this museum – run by the Congregational Christian Church – is Samoa's largest. While the displays aren't earth-shatteringly exciting, interesting local contemporary artworks and inspiring woodcarvings make this a worthwhile stop if you're in the area. As might be expected, there are also artefacts dating back to Samoa's early missionary days. An outdoor turtle pond will give the littlies respite from the collections within.