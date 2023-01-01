Sale’aula Lava Fields

This striking spot offers a fascinating glimpse at the destruction wrought by the 1905 eruption of Mt Matavanu. Most photogenic is the ruined LMS Church: 2m of lava flowed through its door and was eerily imprinted by corrugated iron when the roof collapsed. Nearby, the Virgin’s Grave purportedly marks the burial place of a girl so pure that lava flowed around her grave, leaving it untouched.

Amid all the lava, there are some nice grassy picnic spots here; littlies will enjoy chasing the squillion resident chickens.