This wobbly walk takes you across a 24m jerry-built bridge strung between two large trees almost 10m above the rainforest floor. After you cross the walkway to the second tree, climb via a slightly sturdier wooden ladder to a platform up a magical, nearly 230-year-old banyan tree. The walk is part of the Falealupo Rainforest Preserve, a customary-owned conservation area.

The ST20 admission also covers you for nearby attractions Moso’s Footprint and the House of Rock.