The country's most western point is not only gorgeously scenic (until Samoa hopped the dateline, it was the last place in the world the sun set each day), but home to many fascinating cultural and archaeological sites. The Fafa O Sauai’i outlook was one of Samoa’s most sacred spots in pre-Christian times; there's a great swimming hole here. Nearby is a star mound, Vaatausili Cave and the Vai Sua Toto (the ‘Blood Well’ – named after the warrior Tupa’ilevaililigi, who threw his enemies’ severed heads in here).

You may be hit up for an exorbitant admission fee; you can probably get away with ST10 per person.