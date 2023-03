This gorgeous beach is a beautiful spot for a paddle or a picnic. The water is deep enough for swimming but there’s no reef to protect you – the snorkelling, however, is some of the best on the island. There’s a popular surf-break (for experienced boarders only) called Boulders here, just off Cape Niuato’i. The rough 3km track to Aganoa is 150m east of the stone bridge in Sa’agafou – don’t attempt it without a 4WD. The beach is a 10-minute walk to the east.