The architecturally interesting Bahá’í House of Worship is one of only eight such structures in the world; all are different except for being domed – this one is 28m high – and having nine sides and entrances, reflecting the faith’s tenet of a basic unity of religions and peoples.

A taxi from Apia costs around ST30, or catch the Siumu bus (ST6) from Maketi Fou. Contact the temple if you wish to attend a Sunday session (10am); it may be able to offer you a free lift.