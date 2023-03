The kremlin on top of Zayachy Hill is a peaceful green haven. Its walls and gate towers were built in the 16th century using bricks from the ruins of the Golden Horde’s capital Saray, which stood north of Astrakhan. Today, the kremlin encompasses several museums and two churches. The main entrance to the kremlin is through the impressive Prechistinsky Gate, which passes under the bell tower of the Assumption Cathedral at the western end of ul Sovetskaya.