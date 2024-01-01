The Kryusha Quarter is the location of the sprawling German Lutheran church and associated school and parsonage. The complex dates from the end of the 19th century, when German Lutherans here occupied an important part of the city's population. It's in a poor state at present but scheduled for a thorough renovation.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.54 MILES
The kremlin on top of Zayachy Hill is a peaceful green haven. Its walls and gate towers were built in the 16th century using bricks from the ruins of the…
0.54 MILES
Dating from 1698–1720, the Assumption Cathedral dominates the kremlin grounds and is decorated inside with attractive frescoes.
0.17 MILES
The Kryusha area of former Tatar and Persian suburbs south of the May 1st Canal is still predominantly Muslim, which is reflected in the proliferation of…
0.59 MILES
The Dogadin State Art Gallery is especially strong on works of Astrakhan-born Boris Kustodiev, who painted lushly coloured semifolkloric scenes of…
0.64 MILES
Located inside the guardhouse from 1807, this museum gives quite a good insight into the everyday life of soldiers in 19th-century Astrakhan.
0.61 MILES
Tells the story of physical torture from the 16th to the 18th centuries.
0.36 MILES
The Local Studies Museum functions as both a natural history and ethnographic museum, with permanent exhibitions dedicated to local wildlife and fish as…
0.55 MILES
The striking white mosque, with gleaming blue domes, looks straight out of the Mediterranean. The structure is the oldest mosque in the city and dates…
