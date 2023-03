You can participate in two-hour workshops (in Russian only) on producing Russian crafts at this arts centre on the grounds of the former 15th-century Zverin Monastery (Зверин-Покровский монастырь); book ahead at the tourist office. There's also a small craft shop on-site.

Also on the monastery grounds is the tiny Church of St Simeon. The arts centre is on the right as you approach the grounds, and the church is around the corner past the military base.