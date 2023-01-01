Vitoslavlitsy is an evocative open-air museum of 22 beautiful wooden peasant houses and churches, some dating back to the 16th century, and the highlight being the soaring Church of the Nativity of Our Lady (1531). What makes these buildings all the more remarkable is that they were all constructed without nails. There's a cafe on the grounds, plus a good souvenir shop and craft sellers.

Opposite Vitoslavlitsy is the rustic, charming Yurevskoe Podvore. The hotel's attached restaurant prepares traditional Russian food (meals R600 to R1000).

Buses 7 and 7A (R22) run here from opposite the Novgorod tourist office. The bus route goes in a loop; it first stops at St George's Monastery and then outside the museum, 600m further on, before returning to town.