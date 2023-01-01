Chamber of Facets

Part of a palace built in 1433, this Gothic chamber once housed Novgorod's Supreme Court and was the scene of many ceremonies and soirées, not all of them pleasant. Ivan the Terrible reputedly slaughtered tablefuls of noble guests right here, wrongly believing they were plotting against him. These days, you'll find religious artefacts, some fine ancient craftwork, and frescoes. The gorgeous interior, recently renovated, is worth the admission price alone.

In a separate exhibition on the 2nd floor are glittering pieces from Novgorod’s gold treasury, some dating back to the 6th century AD.