This leafy park, laid out in 1845, wraps in an arc around the Kronwerk moat and Artillery Museum. It's too close to traffic to ensure a peaceful escape but, if you have kids in tow, it harbours a few attractions worth considering, the best of which is the Planetarium, offering shows throughout the day, an observatory and several different display halls.

Also inside the park is Mini St Petersburg – miniature sculptures of the city's key landmarks that make for a fun photo opportunity.