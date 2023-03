Housed in the fort’s original arsenal, across the moat from the Peter & Paul Fortress, this fire-powered museum chronicles Russia’s military history, with examples of weapons dating all the way back to the Stone Age. The centrepiece is Lenin’s armoured car, which he rode in triumph from the Finland Station (Finlyandsky vokzal).

Even if you are not impressed by guns and bombs, who can resist climbing around on the tanks and trucks that adorn the courtyard?